Lymbyc: Virtual assistant Leni doubles up as a virtual analyst to

Published: April 22, 2019 1:41 AM

By Srinath Srinivasan

Bengaluru-based Lymbyc wants to make data analytics and Artificial Intelligence as accessible and functional as possible. In order to do that, it has come up with Leni, its own virtual assistant which can double up as a virtual analyst and answer complex business queries. Using Natural Language Processing (NLP), it can take in long queries in simple English sentences and return results quickly.

Says Satayakam Mohanty, CEO, Lymbyc, “Usually, technology is centred at visualisation of data within an analytics framework and requires a practitioner to derive insights out of it, because there is a lot of ambiguity and dynamic variables in interpreting it that needs human intervention. That’s also largely why there isn’t much of automation in data analytics except for visualisation.” Currently, Leni is offered as a service and as an easy-to-customise API, enabled by cloud.

From a simple English query, Leni can identify the source of data (currently restricted to databases, click streams, social media and adhoc market researches) and a suitable analytics model to analyse the data gathered. The NLP layer built over Lymbyc’s Machine Learning (ML) algorithms makes it easier for a user to simply type in her queries. Leni can come up with predictive and prescriptive insights and also autonomous insights. It constantly runs statistical testing behind the scenes which allows it to detect anomalies and come up with alerts when there are changes in the data, without human intervention. What Leni can’t do at the moment is reason out contextual changes.

Till 2018, Lymbyc has garnered a revenue of $2.5 million. In 2018, Lymbyc tied up with L&T Infotech to provide AI powered analytics solutions. The next iteration could see Leni getting a voice for herself and also in the form of a mobile app.

