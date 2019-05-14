Looking for venture debt? Singapore government backed InnoVen Capital raises $200 million to back startups

Asia-focused venture debt firm InnoVen Capital has raised $200 million in capital commitment from its existing investors Temasek -\u00a0 Singapore government's sovereign\u00a0wealth fund\u00a0and Singapore-based United Overseas Bank with $100 million commitment from each. InnoVen Capital, which invests in startups in India, China and Southeast Asia,\u00a0has a portfolio of 170 companies across 190 debt transactions, as per information on the company's website. The company announced the development in a statement. The new capital would help InnoVen Capital to "engage even more startups" while "minimizing equity dilution," said Chin Chao, CEO, InnoVen Capital Singapore and Southeast Asia. In India, the debt fund is led by former GE Capital India's CEO Ashish Sharma who joined the fund in 2017. InnoVen Capital is the "largest venture debt provider in India" and the recent round "along with the ability to leverage the balance sheet will position us well," said Sharma. In China, where InnoVen ventured "a little over a year ago" has already invested in nearly 30 startups, said InnoVen Capital China MD Yingxue Cao. InnoVen Capital, in its latest investment, announced backing online doctor consultation startup DocsApp with $1.7 million (Rs 12 crore) on Tuesday. Launched in 2015, DocsApp helps patients connect to doctors for consultation over video, voice and chat applications. DocsApp boasts of over 5,000 doctors registered on its platform with over 6 million customers using its platform. InnoVen Capital was launched in 2008 and has invested in companies including OYO, Myntra, Yatra, Swiggy, Byju\u2019s, Blackbuck, Quikr, GreyOrange, Manthan, Capillary Technologies and Dailyhunt. India's venture debt market has three leading players with Trifecta Capital, Alteria Capital among other leading venture debt funds. While InnoVen has backed over 100 startups in India, Trifecta has invested in 45 companies, and Alteria Capital has poured debt in 13 companies, as per respective companies' websites. In China, InnoVen has backed 26 startups while in Southeast Asia it counts 24 companies in its portfolio.