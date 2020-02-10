LeverageEdu: The startup aims to be the go-to brand for university admissions

Akshay Chaturvedi, founder & CEO, Leverage Ed-tech

Founded by Akshay Chaturvedi in January 2017, Leverage Ed-tech operates education platforms LeverageEdu.com and Univalley.com. The company aims to be the go-to brand for university admissions and career guidance for the millennials. Recently, this university admissions and career guidance platform raised over $1.5 million from its existing investors. DSG Consumer Partners & Blume Ventures co-led the latest funding round. Saama Capital founder Ash Lilani and PayU CEO Amrish Rau also participated in this round. This financing round takes the company’s total capital raised to over $3 million.

Leverage Edu provides students enrolled on its platform with a seamless college application journey which includes personalised mentor-led 1:1 workshops, portfolio build-up sessions, access to pre-programme internships and online courses, and exclusive scholarship options. It also helps students with post-admit services through their partners for education loans, accommodation options and much more. In September 2019, it launched a new business vertical Univalley.com, which provides advisory, tech and recruitment solutions to partner universities across the globe.

About a million students visit the LeverageEdu.com platform every month to learn more about higher education options and careers they are interested in. The platform also has an AI tool that helps students predict what options are best suited for their profile, and the company continues to focus on making its free tools grow faster and have wider access. Presently in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, the company will also expand their presence to more tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the next few quarters.

“We have been obsessed with student experience on the LeverageEdu.com platform and clear well-defined student success outcomes which has led to an exceptional revenue growth in the last 9 months, as well as early signs of building a trusted brand,” said Chaturvedi.

LeverageEdu initially was started as a higher education mentorship marketplace in Silicon Valley’s Draper University’s 2015 cohort by Chaturvedi, and formally launched as a company in January 2017. It is now a full stack university admissions player, using AI to help students work with best-matched mentors from around the world in personalised career workshops.