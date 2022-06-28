Lenovo inclined at accelerating from a device company to a service and solution provider: Sharad Verma, Head of Commercial Channel, Lenovo India

Lenovo India said it is developing a methodology of single-point contact between clients and the company to improve customer support experience, and in turn help, MSME players overcome technology barriers in business. Lenovo is coming up with a new technology architecture that uses an AI-based layer to help client, edge, and cloud communications with each other, Sharad Verma, Head of Commercial Channel, Lenovo India, said at the MSME Conclave by Financial Express.

Lenovo is making an accelerated transformation from a devices company to comprehensive services and solutions provider. It is optimising the user experience with Lenovo practices from Service catalogue for orders to flow seamlessly, factory configuration to asset disposal and managed IT services, Verma informed. Some of its service provider products available are Device management with zero-touch deploy and software distribution, asset tracking, geo-fencing, compliance, TCO Management and security management of the devices use for the business enterprises.

Lenovo is also envisioned to achieving zero net carbon by 2050, the company executive said. It aims to do so by recycling content sourced from end-of-life IT equipment into 200+ products, packaging its products with bio-based sustainable materials for lighter transportation, renewable energy installations, and freight emission reductions by shifting to electric trucks or forklifts for transportation and low-temperature Soldiemg in manufacturing.