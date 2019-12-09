Legal-tech startup Lawyered raises $100K from angel investors

Himanshu Gupta, CEO &

Finding a good lawyer is hard, but Lawyered has made it better, easier and faster. Recently, this legal-tech startup successfully raised $100,000 from Angel investors. These include Pramendra Tomar (Group general counsel at Apollo International), Ratish Pandey (ex-general manager at Bose Corporation), Munish Bhatia (ex CSC and GM at IAC) and Sumit Aggarwal (owner at Rainbows). The successful fundraising will enable Lawyered to further capitalise on its position as a pioneering leader in the legal-tech industry in the country, where smart marketers are striving to maintain control of the customer journey and deepen their customer relationships. These funds will be used to support product development, and fuel further partnerships and collaborations.

Lawyered is a legal-tech discovery platform which was a part of India Accelerator’s Summer 2018 cohort. Lawyered helps companies, startups, business owners and individuals seeking legal help to connect to a legal professional matching their requirements swiftly through their platform. It also helps legal professionals in their online and offline outreach, enabling them to attain more clients.

Lawyered’s zero service charges and zero commission model is what makes their value proposition unique, honest and transparent to everyone. “The key area which Lawyered is transforming is how businesses find lawyers. With ever-increasing population of internet users, consumer demand through the internet is driving big changes in the way we find lawyers,” Himanshu Gupta, founder and CEO of Lawyered, said. “The erstwhile methods such as personal connections or word-of-mouth aren’t long-lasting or scalable. This is where Lawyered adds value to its customers. The encouraging response from the industry, as well as the investors, is indicative of the importance of what Lawyered does and what it adds to the world of business.”