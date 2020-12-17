LeadSquared raises $32 m in Series B funding

The fundraising is one of the largest of 2020 in a single round for a tech start-up.

LeadSquared, a Bengaluru based sales automation software platform has $32 million in Series B funding led by Gaja Capital. The fundraising is one of the largest of 2020 in a single round for a tech start-up.

Existing investors Stakeboat Capital and Jyoti Bansal also participated in this round. Commenting on the fundraise, Nilesh Patel, CEO, LeadSquared, said, “We want to take our solutions to newer markets and fuel our global plans into action now. We have been successful working with global resellers and partners and will focus further on international partner associations with the new funds.”

Some of LeadSquared’s customers include BYJU’S, Acko, Amity University, OLX, Dunzo and Practo.