LambdaTest raises $6 million from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, others

Cloud-based browser testing platform LambdaTest on Wednesday said it has secured USD 6 million (Rs 44.2 crore) in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, a rapid scale-up programme for startups in Southeast Asia and India.

Blume Ventures, Entre Capital and Leo Capital also participated in the round, along with Gokul Rajaram and Ramakant Sharma, a statement said.

The funding advances LambdaTest’s commitment to scaling its ecosystem and building a next-generation cloud infrastructure for the developer and tester community, it added.

Founded in 2017 by Asad Khan and Jay Singh, LambdaTest is a testing infrastructure company that allows developers to seamlessly test their websites and apps on any browser or operating system environment. Since its launch, LambdaTest has been used to perform more than 12 million tests by its 350,000 users, including companies like Xerox, Cisco, Deloitte, Media.net, Coca Cola, Trepp, SurveyMonkey, Capgemini, HBR, Dashlane and Zoho.

The company has seen 8-10 per cent month-on-month growth in terms of sign-ups, customers, website visits, and revenue, and has more than 350,000 users from 132 countries using the platform.

“Our ultimate goal is to bring the whole testing ecosystem to the cloud platform, where all testing processes are done in a seamlessly integrated infrastructure that is easy to scale up and helps for easy application, debugging, and ultimately helping to bring out the best quality products in the shortest amount of time,” LambdaTest co-founder and CEO Asad Khan said.

This round of funding validates the company’s efforts and strengthens its commitment to building a next-generation cloud infrastructure for the developer and tester community, he added.