Kratikal clinches pre-Series A funding worth $1 million

Kratikal CEO Pavan Kushwaha.

Kratikal, an end-to-end product-based cybersecurity solutions provider has recently raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding led by Gilda VC, Art Venture and Rajeev Chitrabhanu. Madhusudan Gopinath, Shangrila Infotech, Equentia Natural Resources, Artha Ventures and LetsVenture also participated in the round. The fresh capital will be utilised to streamline product development and deployment, as well as to drive feet-on-the-street marketing and field merchandising initiatives.

The latest capital infusion will also help Kratikal augment its business expansion strategy and scale up its workforce, improve its tech infrastructure, and enhance R&D of cybersecurity products—while also unlocking access to stronger business support and network. The association with Gilda VC will help the company capitalise on emerging business opportunities in the Middle East market, while Art Venture will assist its expansion in the BFSI sector.

Pavan Kushwaha, CEO, Kratikal, said, “Our latest funding round underlines the strength of our product innovation capabilities, robust unit economics, and deep cybersecurity expertise. It also brings the right mix of domain expertise and business networking opportunities to the table. This funding will help us to unlock the next phase of our business growth by optimising operations and scaling up our market footprint, both in India and across other high-growth international markets.”

Gilda VC is a Dubai-based venture capital firm that provides a growth platform to early-stage companies, thus helping them to flourish in their respective businesses. Rajeev Chitrabhanu, the third lead investor, has backed several successful start-ups such as Rentomojo, Safari, Lenskart, Fisdom, Beato and Livspace, amongst others.

Kratikal was founded by alumni of NIT Allahabad—Pavan Kushwaha (CEO), Paratosh Bansal (CTO) and Dip Jung Thapa (COO)—in 2013. Since its inception, Kratikal has launched various innovative security solutions to tackle the growing threat risk in cyberspace. These include ThreatCop, an AI and ML-based simulation product designed for employee risk assessment and cyber awareness, and KDMARC, an email authentication and anti-spoofing tool that aims to address the cyber threats posed by email-based attacks. The startup is catering to 100-plus clients including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, Himalaya Wellness, PVR Cinemas, Fortis Healthcare, Cars24, Pine Labs and Drivezy, among others.