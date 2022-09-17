Kochi startup launches device for safer indoor air and surface

Kochi-based Freshcraft Technologies on Thursday unveiled Tenshield, a safety device that the startup says guarantees quality indoor air and surface.

The company released the logo and a video of the innovative product at a function in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in the presence of senior industrialists and officials, according to a statement by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

The device disperses plasma-mediated ions into the surroundings, creating a shield against air and surface-borne illnesses, according to the statement.

“The product substantially neutralises all pathogens real time, thereby improving indoor safety by significantly reducing particulate matter and other harmful organic compounds around,” it said.

Freshcraft Technologies was launched in September 2021 and incubated under KSUM. Associated with Motherson Group, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of components for the automotive industry, Freshcraft’s devices are manufactured at their ISO 13485-certified plant.