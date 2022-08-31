Kiranas account for 30% of Flipkart’s 100 million monthly deliveries￼

Flipkart’s kirana delivery programme accounts for about 30% of the company’s 100 million deliveries a month, the e-commerce firm said on Tuesday. In addition, the Walmart-owned company said it has doubled the number of kirana partners to 200,000 over the last year.



West Bengal (27,000+), Bihar (23,000+), Uttar Pradesh (20,000+), Maharashtra (17,000+) and Tamil Nadu (14,000+) accounted for the most registrations. While partners from the northeastern states grew 5X from 2020, now boasting of nearly 15,000 partner stores across Tripura, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The rising registrations can be majorly attributed to additional incentives such as guaranteed payment and bonuses, referral incentives, personal accident policy of Rs 5 lakh, among others, that the company recently introduced. The company has even started digitally onboarding and training these partners, a feature not fully available when the programme was first rolled out in 2019.



“Our kirana delivery programme has been one of the most impactful initiatives with over 2 lakh kirana partners joining hands with Flipkart. This programme will enable us to seamlessly fulfil customers’ evolving requirements during the upcoming annual festive extravaganza…our delivery offerings (through kiranas) include high value items such as mobile phones, electronics and others,” said Hemant Badri, senior vice president, supply chain, Flipkart.

Having started with 27,000 kirana partners in the first year, the programme has seen strong support from India’s oldest form of retail and has been doubling its partner base year-on-year. It had 50,000 partners in 2020, 100,000 in 2021 and over 200,000 this year, the company concluded.