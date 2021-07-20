Kerala seeks women-impact start-ups

The challenge, “She Loves Tech 2021 Global Startup Competition,” provides an international platform for women entrepreneurs as well as startups dedicated to improving the lives of women.

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the Kerala government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities, has invited applications from women-impact tech startups for the world’s largest startup competition for women and technology. The competition is being held in association with She Loves Tech (SLT).

The competition gives startups an opportunity to win up to $50,000 from SLT, Teja Ventures and Asian Development Bank Ventures, special media and mentorship prizes, fast track access to SLT partner funds and accelerator programmes, and in-house advisory services, among others,KSUM sources said.

The challenge, “She Loves Tech 2021 Global Startup Competition,” provides an international platform for women entrepreneurs as well as startups dedicated to improving the lives of women.

The applicants need to have a minimum viable product (MVP) and have raised less than $5 million. They should be an early-stage startup with either a tech product largely impacting women or a female founder or both.

Short-listed startups will get an opportunity to meet investors, get mentorship and funding support, free access to knowledge workshops and opening to pitch at global events.