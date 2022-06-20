Kerala event sees Rs 105-crore MSME deals

The Kerala government’s three-day event, Vyapar 2022, drew to a close on Sunday facilitating trade deals worth 105 crore in the MSME sector at 2,417 business-to-business meets.

A total of 330 buyers clinched pacts with 324 sellers from across the country at the event organised in the city by Kerala Department of Industries and Commerce. The June 16-18 conclave in suburban Kaloor will be followed up by an array of virtual meets next week, organisers said after the conclusion of Vyapar 2022 which sought to boost the state’s pandemic-hit MSME units by providing them a platform to showcase their products.