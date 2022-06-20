Kerala event sees Rs 105-crore MSME deals

The Kerala government’s three-day event, Vyapar 2022, drew to a close on Sunday facilitating trade deals worth
105 crore in the MSME sector at 2,417 business-to-business meets.
A total of 330 buyers clinched pacts with 324 sellers from across the country at the event organised in the city by Kerala Department of Industries and Commerce. The June 16-18 conclave in suburban Kaloor will be followed up by an array of virtual meets next week, organisers said after the conclusion of Vyapar 2022 which sought to boost the state’s pandemic-hit MSME units by providing them a platform to showcase their products.
The meet had focused on seven key economic sectors. Of these, the most number of business deals were struck in food-processing and Ayurveda, followed by handlooms and textiles, according to organisers. The event at JLN International Stadium Ground featured 331 stalls, which were open to the general public on the concluding day. The B2B meets held on the first two days of the event generated a potential business of Rs 105 crore.