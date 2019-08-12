Karnataka looks to cement its Silicon Valley tag; wants students to launch startups through this programme

The bootcamps will take place from August 12, 2019, till September 14, 2019, at 30 colleges. (Representational image)

Karnataka, which hosts top internet brands and startups in the country including Flipkart, Amazon, BigBasket, Byju’s, Swiggy, Quikr, Ola etc., based in India’s Silicon Valley — Bengaluru, is eyeing even deeper penetration of its startup culture among its people, right from the school level. The startup cell of the state government’s Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology has set up an initiative — E-Step to encourage and support entrepreneurship among students. The initiative E-Step will focus on boot camps, mentoring and specific training programmes covering different facets of entrepreneurship.

“E-Step is a specially crafted program for student startups to understand the basics of entrepreneurship from experienced trainers,” the department said in a statement. In its first phase, E-Step will organize day-long bootcamps across all New Age Incubation Networks (NAIN) in the state. NAIN New Age Incubation Network was set up by the state government to boost entrepreneurship by establishing incubation centres in the ICT sector in association with engineering colleges.

The bootcamps will take place from August 12, 2019, till September 14, 2019, at 30 colleges in Mandya, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada etc. The government has received ‘overwhelming response’ with more than 400 registrations per day. “Up to now, 2,499 students between the age group of 18 to 26 have registered with almost 50 per cent being female participants,” said Dr E. V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka. E-Steps will improve the government’s outreach to tier-II and tier- III cities as it aims to leverage Karnataka’s talent pool to augment its position as the startup capital of India, he added.

Among the key areas where students would be working on during the bootcamp including problem-solution, product design and marketing and sessions on product development, sales and customer engagement, business model and creation of a pitch deck. The bootcamp will also have a mock pitch session and a mentor talk.

As per the government of India’s states startup ranking 2018, Maharashtra has maximum startups (2,587) followed by Bengaluru (1,973) and Delhi (1,833). India is currently the third-largest startup ecosystem after the UK and the UK in terms of tech startups count and has maximum recognized startups in sectors beginning with IT services, followed by healthcare and life sciences, and education.