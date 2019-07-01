John Chambers-backed customer service startup Uniphore raising $38 million led by March Capital Partners

The company had expanded to Singapore in March 2016 and to the US in January this year. (Image: uniphore.com)

Former Cisco CEO John Chambers-backed Uniphore — an artificial intelligence-based provider of customer service softwares is raising $38 million in its Series C round of funding led by California-based March Capital Partners.

Other investors participating in the round are National Grid Partners, Sistema Asia Fund, Intuitive.VC, The CXO Fund, Patni Wealth Advisors, and existing investor Chiratae Ventures. $37.9 million out of the proposed $38m appears to have come in so far, business signals platform Paper.vc told Financial Express Online based on documents sourced from the company’s regulatory filings.

“According to our calculations, the company should now be valued at approximately $130 million,” Vivek Durai, Founder, Paper.vc told Financial Express Online.

10,372 Series C preference shares in exchange for close to $17 million were allotted on June 5 while another 12,356 such shares for the rest over $20 million were allotted on June 24, the documents showed.

“Right now we don’t want to comment. Speculations are going on,” a Uniphore spokesperson told Financial Express Online.

The company had reportedly pivoted from a license-based model to a software-as-a-service model in 2015 after raising capital from investors including Infosys’ co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.

The company was launched in 2008 and has raised $15.8 million excluding the current round. Their Series B round was raised in August 2017 by John Chambers’ JC2 Ventures and IIFL, as per data tracker Crunchbase. John Chambers had picked 10 per cent stake in the company, as per the details available on its website.

Uniphore offers tools including Analytics for understanding the customer better, Assistant for automated conversations with the customer, and Security for voice authentication.

Uniphore co-founder Umesh Sachdev had told Financial Express earlier this year that he wants the company to be a multi-billion dollar enterprise product company globally, in another five to seven years and that the company may achieve a billion dollar valuation aka unicorn in next four to five years.

The company had expanded to Singapore in March 2016 and to the US in January this year.