JioMart delivers 4 lakh orders on a single day as competition with Grofers, BigBasket, Amazon heats up

Mukesh Ambani’s digital grocery bet JioMart is certainly scaling at a pace for its competitors to take a very hard look at their ventures. Orders for the e-grocery business, which is set to expand to other categories including electronics, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, has already soared to more than 4 lakh on a single day, Reliance Industries said on Thursday announcing its Q1 results. “Within a few weeks of launch, JioMart has already delivered over 400,000 orders on a single day, which is significantly higher than any other grocery home delivery company,” the company said in a statement. JioMart primarily competes with China’s Alibaba-backed BigBasket, SoftBank-funded Grofers, Amazon Pantry, and Walmart-owned Flipkart Supermart.