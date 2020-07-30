JioMart delivers 4 lakh orders on a single day as competition with Grofers, BigBasket, Amazon heats up

Published: July 30, 2020 9:14 PM

Mukesh Ambani's online grocery business JioMart primarily competes with China’s Alibaba-backed BigBasket, SoftBank-funded Grofers, Amazon Pantry, and Walmart-owned Flipkart Supermart.

JioMart App launched for both android and ios usersJioMart would soon expand to electronics, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, Ambani had said at Reliance’s 43rd AGM.

Mukesh Ambani’s digital grocery bet JioMart is certainly scaling at a pace for its competitors to take a very hard look at their ventures. Orders for the e-grocery business, which is set to expand to other categories including electronics, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, has already soared to more than 4 lakh on a single day, Reliance Industries said on Thursday announcing its Q1 results. “Within a few weeks of launch, JioMart has already delivered over 400,000 orders on a single day, which is significantly higher than any other grocery home delivery company,” the company said in a statement. JioMart primarily competes with China’s Alibaba-backed BigBasket, SoftBank-funded Grofers, Amazon Pantry, and Walmart-owned Flipkart Supermart.

