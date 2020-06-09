Jeff Bezos says ‘happy to lose customers like you’; defends Amazon’s stance on ‘Black Lives Matter’

World’s richest person Jeff Bezos also said that he has received “a number of sickening but not surprising” responses after he publicly supported the Black Lives Matter.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently snubbed a customer in not-so-subtle ways when the latter announced that he won’t order from the e-commerce platform due to Jeff Bezos’ stance on the widespread anti-racism movement. World’s richest person Jeff Bezos also said that he has received “a number of sickening but not surprising” responses after he publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement on his social media accounts. Posting an Instagram screenshot on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said: “This sort of hate shouldn’t be allowed to hide in the shadows… It’s important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem. And, Dave, you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose,” after a customer sent an angry message to Jeff Bezos.

This wasn’t the first instance that Jeff Bezos chose to highlight public apathy. Earlier, he shared a screenshot of a woman saying ‘All Lives Matter’ in response to Amazon’s stand with ‘Black Lives Matter’. “I want you to know that I support this movement that we see happening all around us, and my stance won’t change,” Jeff Bezos said in a message directed at the said customer. Amazon has recently added a new banner on its platform that reads ‘Black lives matter’ as the United States continues to see widespread protests against police brutality, which came to forefront again after the tragic demise of George Floyd.

The Amazon founder has joined many other executives who are speaking out in response to the issues of racism and police brutality. Black Lives Matter movement has made many other executives to move against racism with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently resigning from the board of directors in favour of a black candidate. He has also pledged to use future profits on his Reddit stock to “serve the black community.” Indian origin Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also took to Twitter in recent days to highlight statements from the black employees of the tech giant.