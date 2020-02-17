Jeff Bezos reveals Plan B had Amazon not worked out; world’s richest man would be doing this instead

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is also the world’s richest man thanks to the online bookstore that laid the foundation of e-commerce firm, had a Plan B in his arsenal had his bet on Amazon not worked out. “The real Plan B if Amazon hadn’t worked out … I would be an extremely happy software programmer,” Jeff Bezos told Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan at an Amazon India event recently. However, he added that he actually does not like Plan Bs and he even doesn’t have one. “I find Plan Bs defocus you from Plan A. Plan B should always be to make Plan A work,” he said. Jeff Bezos was recently in India for a three-day visit.

Speaking about his other skills, the billionaire revealed that he is an extremely good bartender. “If all else fails, you will see me at the local bar and I will be making drinks slowly but they will be good,” he said. Jeff Bezos worked at a New York hedge fund before the inception of Amazon. He went to his boss one day to tell him about the idea of selling books online and that’s how Amazon came into existence. However, the success of Amazon even baffles its founder. “What’s actually happened over the last 25 years [at Amazon] is way beyond my expectations. I was hoping to build a company, but not a company like what you see today,” he added. Jeff Bezos currently has a net worth of $129.9 billion and he is right ahead of other heavyweight names such as Bill Gates, French fashion moghul Bernard Arnault and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder was recently in the news for purchasing a Los Angeles-area estate for a whopping $165 million, The Wall Street Journal reported recently.