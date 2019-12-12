Jeff Bezos named businessperson of the decade; check others who made it to list

Jeff Bezos is the second richest person on the planet with a wealth soaring to 9 billion. ( Photo: Reuters)

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos was named businessperson of the decade ending 2019, according to majority of financial executives in boardrooms around the world. Jack Ma, the founder of rival e-tailer Alibaba and Elon Musk, founder of American automotive and energy company Tesla, were named second and third on the survey conducted by CNBC. “Almost a third of chief financial officers (CFOs) quizzed in CNBC’s latest Global CFO Council survey picked out Bezos as their most impressive business leader,” the news channel said. Other names which made it on the survey included Satya Nadella, Tim Cook, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon.

Amazon, which started as an online bookstore in the mid-1990s, is now the world’s largest online marketplace. The company now sells products in almost every daily use categories and also has several in-house brands for popular product categories. However, its revenues are largely drawn from activities in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. The US-based company also dethroned Walmart as America’s biggest retailer in 2015. Jeff Bezos is the second richest person on the planet with a wealth soaring to $109 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Thursday. He is just behind Microsoft founder Bill Gates whose total net worth stood at $111 billion. Amazon has recorded nearly $233 billion in sales in 2018.

Meanwhile, Amazon has been facing heat of around seven crore retailers in the country with a trade body alleging that Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform has destroyed retail industry of India. “E-commerce companies, brand owning companies and banks in a most strategic manner are deeply involved in ensuring predatory pricing and deep discounting,” Confederation of All India Traders said recently. The trade body has been asking for stronger FDI rules and shutting down of shops of Flipkart and Amazon. In the US as well, Amazon is facing antitrust scrutiny for its cloud business.