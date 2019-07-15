Jeff Bezos in the soup: Amazon workers launch global protest as Prime Day sale begins

Amazon’s employees have planned their protest on most crucial days and busiest days for the company as its Prime Day sale kicks off.

While people all over the globe will be splurging till tomorrow, thanks to Amazon’s most awaited Prime Day sale, the employees of Jeff Bezos-owned company are protesting at multiple sites across the globe including in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany. Amazon’s employees have planned their protest on most crucial days and busiest days for the company as its Prime Day sale kicks off. They are demanding safer working conditions, secure employment and better wages, trade and labour unions said. From warehouse workers to Amazon Air pilots, the dissatisfaction with Amazon’s policies resonate among all Amazon workers and even transcend countries.

GMB Union, a trade union based in the United States, posted a tweet last week stating that it will stage protests in the third week of July at Amazon sites spread across the country. The protestors will be demonstrating against “the appalling conditions our members work under at the company,” the tweet said, adding that the workers want Amazon founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos “to know they are people – not robots”.

Next week we’re staging protests at Amazon sites across the UK over the appalling conditions our members work under at the company. Amazon workers want Jeff Bezos to know they are people – not robots. #AmazonWeAreNotRobotshttps://t.co/zUjBsM9rRY — GMB UNION (@GMB_union) July 9, 2019

In the United States, some Amazon workers in Minnesota have called off their shifts for six hours on Monday, which is the first day of the two-day Amazon Prime event, reported Bloomberg. They are asking for full-time employment of temporary workers at the e-commerce behemoth. Also, demands have been made for easing of brutal productivity quotas. The Minnesota warehouse workers found allies in Amazon Air Pilots, who said that they would launch a campaign digitally over low pays, The Verge reported.

Meanwhile, in Germany, workers at seven Amazon sites will be on strike for two days, Reuters cited the German labour Union Verdi as saying. Just like their US and the United States fellows, the German Amazon workers have also picked Amazon Prime Day sales to target the company for income disparities. The German workers have united under the motto, “No more discount on our incomes”, Reuters reported.

While customers enjoy the hefty discounts during Amazon Prime Day sale, the workers bear the brunt by working under enormous pressure which the consumers are not aware of, a person working with Amazon, told Bloomberg. Amazon tells only one side of the story, that is it can ship the product within one day. However, “what it takes to make that work happen” and the kind of pressure that mounts on workers is neglected, Amazon employee William Stolz told Bloomberg.