Jeff Bezos’ Amazon under fire for hurting religious sentiments, again

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon is under fire again for hurting religious sentiments as several objects selling on the platform were found to be objectionable. An FIR has been filed against the Jeff Bezos-owned e-commerce platform by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa, various media platforms reported. Several items such as toilet mats with pictures of Golden Temple, Hindu deities were selling on the platform and Amazon has drawn ire over social media for the same. However, some of the links to these items appear to be broken now. Financial Express Online has reached out to the company for comments.

Manjinder S Sirsa also took to Twitter to show displeasure over these items which have pictures of Golden Temple and Hindu deities. Financial Express Online has not independently verified the authenticity of the images. “It does not matter whether the image on the mat is of Harminder Sahib or Ganesh Ji, the intention of the sellers of these items is the same — to disrespect the sentiments of Indians,” he tweeted. He also asked the platform to take strict action against the sellers and stop selling such items altogether.

This is not the first time that items such as these have surfaced on the platform. Last year in May, Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev had criticized the US-based retailer for selling toilet covers, doormats, and some other products which had pictures sacred to Hindu religion. In 2018 as well, Amazon was slammed for several such items which were found to be disrespectful to Sikh community worldwide. Amazon does not directly sell these items but it lists products from third-party vendors.

Meanwhile, ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ India visit, trade unions are also protesting against Amazon and other foreign retailers alleging foul play and market distortion. The company has been on the receiving end of a backlash for quite some time now due to the displease of traders.