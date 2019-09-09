Jaishankar visits innovation exhibition in Singapore; 60 startups from India participating

Published: September 9, 2019

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday visited an innovation exhibition here in which around 60 startups from India are participating. Jaishankar was accompanied by his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan to the exhibition.

“An impressive tour of the InSpreneur3.0 -Start-up and Innovation Exhibition with FM Vivian Bala. Great to see the passion in our new generation of entrepreneurs. Around 60 startups from India are here in the exhibition, some,like this one, from the Atal Tinker Labs set up by the government,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is in Singapore on a visit from September 6 to 10. During his visit, Jaishankar will co-chair the 6th Meeting of Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) with his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

The two sides will review the whole range of bilateral issues and provide the direction for further deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. He will also call on Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other senior ministers during his visit.

