Ixigo becomes world’s 6th most downloaded travel app; 3rd in India ahead of MakeMyTrip, IRCTC in train booking

Globally, Ixigo’s train booking app was ranked after Uber, Where is my Train, Waze, Grab, and Google Earth.

Sequoia-backed travel marketplace Ixigo’s train ticket booking app, which competes with other travel apps such as MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and IRCTC Rail Connect, has become the world’s 6th most downloaded travel app on Google Play, as per worldwide app download data for November 2018 by mobile app analytics platform SensorTower. Globally, the app, as per the SensorTower ranking shared by Ixigo, was ranked after Uber, Where is my Train, Waze, Grab, and Google Earth. Interestingly, MakeMyTrip is also one of the investors in Ixigo, as per the information mentioned on the latter’s website.

The train ticket booking app by Ixigo has 15 million monthly active users and 90 million downloads so far, as per the data shared by the company with Financial Express Online. Ixigo has a separate app for flight and hotel bookings and another app for comparing and booking cab services.

In India, ranked under top travel apps downloaded in 2018, the app was only third (in terms of overall downloads including Google Play and App Store) after Where is my Train and Ola, and was followed by Uber, MakeMyTrip, IRCTC Rail Connect, Goibibo, OYO, RedBus, and Train Status.

“We knew this fact for a while. We are the largest (travel app) in terms of mobile monthly active users already. In fact, we will cross 30 million monthly active users in totality in next one month,” Aloke Bajpai, CEO and Co-founder, Ixigo told Financial Express Online.

With nearly 30 million monthly active users and 120 million app downloads, Ixigo has witnessed phenomenal growth over the last year, becoming the largest travel platform in India. The company has also seen 6X growth in transactions touching 1.2 million passenger bookings per month for flights, hotels, buses and trains, the company said in a statement.

“We are miles ahead than other players like MakeMyTrip and doing twice as many downloads as them on a daily basis. We are doing to 6 million downloads a month and have built the brand organically,” Bajpai added.

MakeMyTrip commenting on the ranking, in response to an email query by Financial Express Online said that the report reflects that train-only travel apps are the most downloaded travel apps in the country. The company also said that it is not surprising to see Where is My Train topping the list as most travellers are using these apps for train-related information.

“As per reports of market intelligence firm SimilarWeb, Ixigo’s train-only app contributes approximately 90 per cent of the total app downloads for Ixigo which has three separate apps for flights, trains and cabs. Being the one-stop travel app for flights, hotels, holidays, etc., with over 21 million monthly active users on our app, MakeMyTrip is the clear leader in full stack travel category as per this report,” said a MakeMyTrip spokesperson.