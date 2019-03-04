Italy explores Indian market for its startups, looks for partner incubator

Italy is looking to send its startups to India to learn about the Indian market, said its Deputy Minister of Economic Development Michele Geraci.

The cross-border sharing of startups’ ideas, innovation, and talent have played a significant role in India’s rise to the third largest startup ecosystem globally. The US, the UK, Canada, Israel, Germany etc., have remained actively engaged with India to leverage each other’s startup ecosystem strengths for quite some time now.

Italy too is looking at a similar synergy between its local and Indian startups. The European nation eyes a “few Italian startups come to India for a period of three-six months to learn about the Indian market, do co-product development, co-financing and then have Indian startups go to Italy,” Italy’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Michele Geraci told the Indian Express in an interview.

For the purpose, the Italian government is looking for a partner incubator to host the startups visiting India ahead. Currently, Italy is in process of picking such startups looking to go abroad.

“If, between now and May, in parallel, we can identify a host incubator, out of those companies that we are already selecting from next week onwards, we can also send some to India,” the minister said.

We have this programme for around the world. We are talking about millions of euros allocated to this plan. For one incubator in India that hosts 20 companies, that would be a few tens of thousands of euro cost, Geraci said.

On the other hand, Italy is looking at Indian investments into its startups, real estate and financial technology. “Basically, all these startups need to have an innovative angle and These days … it is mostly software innovation, the minister said.

Geraci said that the Italian government is specifically trying to make it easier for greenfield investments in Italy by lowering tax rates along with lowering the perceived risk and the lengthy bureaucracy.

The country is also looking to improve its World Bank’s Doing Business ranking from 51 by improving the investors’ perception of Italy. “For example … the perception (is) that the Italian strike labour law is very tight, so investors are a little reluctant to invest in Italy,” Geraci added.