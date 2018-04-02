IT solutions company Kellton Tech acquires US-based Salesforce service provider PlanetPro

Digital transformation company Kellton Tech Solutions has announced the acquisition of PlanetPro, the Silicon Valley based company providing Salesforce.com, Analytics, and Custom Program services to enterprise clients. The acquisition will enable Kellton Tech to scale up its Asia Pacific footprint in the servicing industry. The analytics services provided by the company will further help Kellton Tech strengthen its analytics offerings across functional domains and technology platforms.

Commenting on the investment, Niranjan Chintam, Founder and Chairman at Kellton Tech said, “We are delighted to welcome PlanetPro to Kellton Tech. PlanetPro has experience providing long-term programs to large enterprise clients with a track record of delivering excellent customer service over an extended period of time. These strengths will help Kellton Tech penetrate enterprise accounts and deliver analytics services.”

Based in the US, PlanetPro, has additional offices in Canada, Singapore and India. The company specializes in helping companies improve sales and marketing by delivering insights through analytics and leveraging the power of Salesforce.com and its ecosystem of applications. It also delivers bespoke programs designed to improve sales and marketing effectiveness.

Talking on the acquisition, Ravi Thota, Founder and CEO of Planetpro, quoted, “We’re excited to join forces with Kellton Tech, a leader in digital transformation, and their talented team. I see great opportunity to combine complementary skill sets and market presence as we expand our suite of services to our combined client base. There is also a strong cultural fit between the two companies as we both place great value on our employees.”

Planetpro, is basically, a Salesforce services provider, offering services, sales and marketing analytics, and sales and marketing programs. The company claims to have over 95 percent customer retention rate. The company goes back to 2000’s when it was founded as an entrepreneurial program at the Stanford university.

While Kellton tech is a global IT solutions provider, extending its services to startups, SMBs, enterprises, and Fortune 500 businesses. It further provided end-to-end IT solutions, strategic technology consulting, and offshore product development to retail, travel, e-commerce, education, hospitality, advertising, market research, manufacturing, consumer goods, logistics, SCM, and non-profits clients. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, India with offices in the United States, Europe, Singapore, and other parts of India.