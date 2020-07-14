IRIS Business Services proposes to provide €20-m services to European MSMEs under ‘India Cares’

The mandate goes into effect for all filings made after January 1, 2021. (Reuters photo)

IRIS Business Services on Monday launched an initiative called ‘India Cares’ under which it proposes to give away €20 million worth of XBRL filing software and related services to European MSMEs. The announcement was made to mark the 15th EU India Summit, to be held on July 15. According to IRIS CEO S Swaminathan, the software will help European companies comply with the mandate of the European Securities Market Authority requiring all public companies listed on stock exchanges of any of the 27 EU countries to submit their financial statements in iXBRL.

The mandate goes into effect for all filings made after January 1, 2021. Swaminathan said the mandate would increase the compliance burden on companies hitting the smaller companies hard.

“By offering our software for free, we are telling these companies that they can get the full benefits of the move to XBRL without adding to their costs in these times of the pandemic,” he said, adding that the offer is for all companies with a market cap less than €100 million, which will be provided the software and services free for a year.