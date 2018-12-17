Integration wizards: Internet of Things for industrial automation

(Left to right) Integration Wizards founders Kumar Raman, Kunal Kislay & Saquib Khan

By Srinath Srinivasan

Started as an enterprise level mobility platform, Integration Wizards has evolved into an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions platform provider with products and services focusing on industrial automation. Founded by Kunal Kislay, Saquib Khan and Kumar Raman who are the CEO, CTO and integration architect of the start-up, respectively, Integration Wizards today has 16,000 enterprise users on its IoT platform daily. Started in 2014, the company focussed on on-boarding the users in the first couple of years.

“As a mobility platform, you integrate a mobile application with an enterprise application. It is basically data gathering, which is captured in a mobile app. When we diversified, we thought we would gather data from industrial devices, like controllers, oil and natural gas compressors, gensets and many more. We started capturing data from these devices and fed them to our machine learning based Artificial Intelligence algorithms, which would then analyse and give meaningful information,” explains Kislay. “Today, we are working with Dover Energy Automation and Corporation, which is one of the largest firms in this field in the US.”

Kislay says its work has a wide scope which allows it to explore technologies like LoRa-WAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) and holograms, which the connected devices use to operate. These technologies enable monitoring of oil wells, power plants and various other industrial set up in areas where deploying engineers would be tedious and could also be erroneous. It retro-fits sensors/ adapters which use existing communication protocols on industrial machinery. These adapters transmit data. Once their cloud based algorithms process the data, their clients can log on to their online portal, agnostic to geography, and view a graphical dashboard with plethora of information.

The company licenses its software on a per user licensing basis and for IoT, on a per equipment basis. “The platform allows their clients to work with system integrators to customise their solution. We also do it on our part if wanted. We give them self-service dashboards as well. In the past, when talking about automation and IoT, companies used to hesitate as it involved lots of investment, but now because of cloud computing, it has become affordable to them and they are ready to integrate with us,” says Khan, talking about the growing market in India.

Kislay says in India, CIOs are hesistant and to convince them to to the point of acceptance is difficult. The gap between academia and industry is another challenge but it is slowly shrinking.

Integration Wizards has a revenue of $1.6 million and has a profit margin of 17-20%. With a big client from the paints sector recently joining their portfolio and increasing FDI, the company looks to get a good chunk of the industrial IoT market in India in the coming years.