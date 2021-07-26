Instrucko raises $1 million in pre-series A

“We pride ourselves on creating superior content to improve the learning pedagogy. Our mission is to equip learners with the skills needed to succeed globally. This funding will help us expand, create more content and focus on technology and AI-powered analytics.”

Instrucko, the world’s first one-to-one language learning platform, has closed seed funding round by raising $1 million. The funding round was led by MVK Group, a venture capital firm based in London. This is follow-on from the December seed round.

“The amount raised will be utilised for business expansion across India and the Middle East, with a core focus on providing children between the ages of 3 to 15 access to the most premium content across the world,” the start-up said in a statement. “Instrucko will also hire educationists across the world.”

Devvaki Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Instrucko, said that it strives to be the market leader in its realm of content creation and delivery. “Schools across India and the Middle East are utilising Instrucko’s content and teacher training courses,” she said. “We pride ourselves on creating superior content to improve the learning pedagogy. Our mission is to equip learners with the skills needed to succeed globally. This funding will help us expand, create more content and focus on technology and AI-powered analytics.”

Founded in July 2020, Instrucko specialises in teaching English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Hindi, public speaking and creative writing to children aged 3-15 years. It also provides guidance to EtonX courses for learners aged 13 and above; these courses are designed to help teenagers get into top global universities.