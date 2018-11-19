Infibeam’s growth formula: Eyes set on government buying, international expansion

By: | Updated: November 19, 2018 3:08 PM

Infibeam is dreaming big. It has set its eyes on major growth areas including large-scale government buying and international expansion to fuel further growth, MD Vishal Mehta tells FE Online.

Infibeam, which is an official e-commerce retailer for Apple iPhones and iPads in India, had won in 2017 a five-year contract to manage the e-commerce services of government’s e-Marketplace, or GeM.

Buoyed by the strong revenue growth in Q2 fiscal year 2019, Ahmedabad-based e-commerce player Infibeam Avenues has now set its sight on large-scale government and PSU (public sector unit) buying to drive its future growth, Managing Director Vishal Mehta said to FE Online in an interview.

Infibeam, which is an official e-commerce retailer for Apple iPhones and iPads in India, had won in 2017 a five-year contract to manage the e-commerce services of government’s e-Marketplace, or GeM. The platform facilitates digital procurement of goods and services by different government departments and organisations.

“Government and PSUs buying alone in itself larger than most of the internet companies. This makes it a very large market,” Mehta told FE Online.

The company is also looking at boosting its transaction services in India and outside as e-commerce scales up. Also, Mehta is looking at the bill payments market in India as a growth area with the launch of its unified digital bill payments system called BillAvenue.

Infibeam has also been focused on its international growth even as the company acquired digital payment processing firm Vavian International in the Middle East for around Rs 8 crore. “International growth opportunity is significant even as we have kept growing with partnerships while the margin is also better,” Mehta said, adding, “We prefer to build businesses internally and not to buy.”

Earlier, last week Infibeam announced its standalone revenue for the fiscal second quarter jumped 83% on-year, driven by growth in its web services solution including its e-commerce and payment solutions. “The volumes have grown significantly quarter over quarter, so to operate at scale is a big move for us and that is a great opportunity ahead for us,” Mehta said.

“If you look at the first two quarters alone of this FY, we processed about Rs 23,000 crore worth transactions; we processed that much in the entire last year. We believe we can close the current fiscal year at an annual run rate of Rs 50,000 crore,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Infibeam’s growth formula: Eyes set on government buying, international expansion
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition