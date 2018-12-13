India’s first P2P lending NBFC Faircent rapidly expanding presence in tier-3 cities

By: | Updated: December 13, 2018 7:50 PM

Online peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform Faircent -- first such lending site to receive NBFC certification from the RBI -- has tripled its loan disbursements in tier-3 cities since the last financial year, CEO and Founder Rajat Gandhi told FE Online.

P2P lending NBFC Faircent, Faircent, NBFC certification, RBI, Aarin Capital, PSU bankThe company focuses on bridging the credit gap in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where several small businesses and individuals find it difficult to get loans from traditional banks and financial institutions due to lack of financial and credit records.

Online peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform Faircent — first such lending site to receive NBFC certification from the RBI — has tripled its loan disbursements in tier-3 cities since the last financial year, CEO and Founder Rajat Gandhi told FE Online. Faircent claimed that its disbursements to tier-2 cities as well have nearly doubled during the same period.

Faircent uses an alternative credit evaluation mechanism which helps it to reach out to creditworthy borrowers. Another reason for the company’s growth, Gandhi says, is its recognition as India’s first NBFC-P2P, which has unlocked credit supply.

The company focuses on bridging the credit gap in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where several small businesses and individuals find it difficult to get loans from traditional banks and financial institutions due to lack of financial and credit records.

Also read| India’s first P2P lending NBFC Faircent rapidly expanding presence in tier-3 cities

Faircent has expanded to over 450 cities in India, Gandhi says. “Awareness created through dedicated marketing efforts about P2P lending as an alternative organised credit medium over unorganised sector has helped us.”

Faircent currently has 5.5 lakh registered borrowers and 87,000 registered lenders on its platform, growing at more than 200% annually. The company has so far disbursed over Rs 55 crore in loans. The disbursements between SMEs and individuals is currently 65:35, said Gandhi.

“We have seen a multi-fold growth in the past year, both in terms of the value of transactions carried out as well as the demand for our products. Also, our latest research & analytics report shows that borrowers from these cities are making timely repayments,” said Founder and COO Vinay Mathews.

In September this year, Faircent reduced the interest rate on unsecured loans to 9.99% per annum for its prime borrowers. The company claimed it to be the lowest rate for unsecured loans offered by any private/PSU bank or alternative lending platform in the country.

Faircent has raised $9.8M so far across 7 funding rounds. Its investors include 3one4 Capital, Aarin Capital, Brand Capital, Muthoot Fincorp, and Incofin Investment Management, as per deals tracker Crunchbase.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. India’s first P2P lending NBFC Faircent rapidly expanding presence in tier-3 cities
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition