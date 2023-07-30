India’s apparel industry: A case for skill-driven, multi-stakeholder efforts for empowerment

By Jalandhar D. Giri

The trends in female Labour-Force Participation (FLFP) in India have shown erratic behaviour, and at 24 per cent, India’s FLFP is lower than that of its South Asian neighbours. Domestic responsibilities occupy a significant portion of women’s time in India. The competing demands between home and work often result in their voluntary withdrawal from the workforce.

However, the apparel industry stays ahead of the curve. A key reason for this is that the barrier to entry in the sector is low compared to others, with a minimum training time of 45-90 days. This makes it the biggest formal employer of women in the country.

Most women in the apparel industry are either seasonal migrants with little or no formal education or prior work experience. They lack the skills to initiate conversations outside their close social groups and hence display varying degrees of trepidation. The challenge, therefore, is to retain them.

Bridging the skill gap to retain the workers

While it may only take a few months to learn sewing and start working in a factory, the challenge is to enhance worker experience and help retain the workers. The motivation to continue working for women, especially migrants, hinges on the 3Fs of fulfilment– food, family, and friends.

India’s propensity for training and well-being infrastructure

India’s union and state governments have initiated multiple schemes and funding support for capability-building. The private sector has actively backed these initiatives, with a particular focus on skilling centers in rural regions. The private sector’s involvement has enhanced sustainable competitiveness, and many industries have identified opportunities to contribute.

The apparel industry has consistently employed more women and has invested heavily in the soft-skill development of its workforce in addition to technical skills. Even post-COVID-19, when the other sectors struggled to get their labor back, the apparel industry was well prepared. It did not have to reinvent the wheel and wait for things to settle down. The existing systems were able to meet the current and eventual needs of the employees, leading the apparel industry to a relatively faster and easier recovery.

Mobilizing efforts to drive retention

The high percentage of women joining the workforce mandates that industries be configured to cater to their specific needs through targeted, real-time efforts in the lifecycle from training to employment. Partnering across the spectrum to cater to supplement the 3Fs beyond the workplace becomes crucial to sustaining women’s employment.

The case for collective action

Women not only contribute to driving the economy in the workforce but are a catalyst for transformative change. Their employment has significant and immense value, much beyond individual empowerment; it is the precursor for progress and prosperity. It generates income for the women and the household creating a more inclusive society that has broken free from archaic stereotypes and inspiring future generations of women.

The apparel industry is optimal for retaining female labour participation but must take a multi-stakeholder approach to drive it upwards. Manufacturers like Shahi can lead the charge to create a durable impact through their holistic end-to-end approach to skill development and employment.

Jalandhar D. Giri is the Director at apparel manufacturer Shahi Exports. Views expressed are the author’s own.

