India’s 2nd most valuable startup: Ola valuation to hit $6.2 billion, new funding proposal by Hyundai, Kia Motors show

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 3:18:51 PM

Uber's arch-rival and Sachin Bansal-backed Ola is raising $352 million as part of its Series J round of funding from Hyundai and Kia Motors that would see its valuation reach $6.2 billion mark.

Ola?s founder Bhavish Aggarwal?s share would increase from 6.90 per cent to 7.48 per cent post new round of funding.

Even as Uber’s arch-rival and SoftBank-backed Ola is raising $352 million as part of its Series J round of funding from Hyundai and Kia Motors, the proposed round would see Ola’s valuation reach $6.2 billion-mark, showed regulatory filings sourced by business signals platform Paper.vc. The round would see the issuance of 1162259 Series J cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares at Rs 21,250 price per share.

Ola’s Series J round began with $111 million it raised in January this year at a valuation of $5.7 billion, the documents showed.

For its new round, the company has also proposed to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 5,590 crore to Rs 5,592 crore to enhance issuance of Series J shares from 368,694 to 15,30,953 of Rs 10 face value each.

Following the round, the holding of top shareholders at Ola will also change including SoftBank’s 25.20 per cent stake in Ola will be down to 23.37 per cent and Tiger Global’s share will be cut from 12.90 per cent to 11.97 per cent.

Ola’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s share would increase from 6.90 per cent to 7.48 per cent even as Ankit Bhati’s stake would be up to 3.40 per cent from 3.14 per cent.

Among its over a dozen new investors who have invested this year includes Sachin Bansal, Steadview Capital who would have 0.34 per cent and 2.40 per cent stake in Ola respectively following the new round. The company has, in fact, brought 12 investors including proposed Hyundai and Kia Motors on the cap table since January this year — all at a common price of Rs 21,250 per share

Ola’s biggest investors apart from SoftBank’s subsidiary SIMI Pacific and Tiger Global in order of their shareholding in the company includes Copper Technology (9.30 per cent), Matrix Partners India (7.66 per cent), Hyundai/Kia Motors (5.66 per cent), FO Mauritius (3.25 per cent), DST Asia IV (2.61 per cent), Steadview Capital, and Internet Fund III (2.29 per cent).

Ola had cut its consolidated losses by more than half to Rs 2,842.2 crore in FY2018 from Rs 4,897.8 crore in FY17, PTI reported while its consolidated revenue shot up 60.9 per cent to Rs 2,222.6 crore in Fy18 from Rs 1,380.7 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. India’s 2nd most valuable startup: Ola valuation to hit $6.2 billion, new funding proposal by Hyundai, Kia Motors show
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition