  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian talent today touches almost every part of Amazon’s global offerings, says Amit Agarwal

By: |
November 20, 2020 2:25 PM

Agarwal said Indian e-commerce is early in its evolution, with barely 3 per cent of total retail consumption, but is already ushering in faster digitization across the consumption value chain

Urban centres will no longer claim preferential access to products, education, healthcare, or entertainment.

Amazon’s global Senior Vice President and India country head Amit Agarwal on Friday said the company employs almost 1,00,000 workers in the country directly, including tens of thousands of employees in the many global technology teams based out Bengaluru.

He said, Indian talent today touches almost every part of Amazon’s global offerings.

Related News

“Bengaluru is at the heart of technology and innovation, and we, at Amazon, have certainly been privileged to work with some of the brightest and most talented IT professionals and experience the unique dynamism, resourcefulness, and inventiveness that continues to propel India,” Agarwal was quoted as saying at Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 (BTS2020) in a release.

He said the industry-friendly IT policies of successive state governments, the rich talent pool of highly skilled professionals, high-quality institutes of higher learning, the resilience, tenacity and innovation of companies and start-ups have all made Bengaluru what it is today.

Agarwal said technology and mobile internet have transformed daily lives globally, and India is no different, but these are likely to have an even more profound impact on India, as a scalable lever to drive inclusion and equity for society.

Urban centres will no longer claim preferential access to products, education, healthcare, or entertainment.

MSMEs will not be limited by their local catchment as they dream big, he added. Agarwal said Indian e-commerce is early in its evolution, with barely 3 per cent of total retail consumption, but is already ushering in faster digitization across the consumption value chain, and enabling expanded access and opportunities for customers and businesses across the country.

He also highlighted that e-commerce is blurring the lines between online and offline, between local and global and businesses can seamlessly complement in-store services with doorstep convenience for customers in their locality; and dream beyond to reach customers across India, even globally.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Indian talent today touches almost every part of Amazon’s global offerings says Amit Agarwal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mudra Yojana: PM Modi’s pet scheme disburses 93% of sanctioned loan amount in FY21 so far to MSEs
2Mastercard’s Porush Singh: Project Kirana to empower women-led shops, boost access to financial services
3Student loan NBFC Eduvanz buys mentoring app Klarity; gets access to mentors from Amazon, Google, others