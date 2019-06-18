Indian startups working on ‘India-First’ solutions instead of localising foreign models, says WhatsApp India Head

What began with the likes of Flipkart and Ola in bringing business models of technology firms (such as Amazon and Uber) from the west and localising them as per the India market is now changing as Indian startups are creating solutions that unique to India, according to WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose. The biggest role model for such startups has been OYO that began as an aggregator of budget hotels and is currently the world's sixth largest hotel chain - a model that was first-of-its-kind in the world. ".we are seeing innovative ideas that are India-first," PTI quoted Bose as saying adding that the since technology and platforms are now there on which the ecosystem is now getting built, it will scale very quickly. Bose, who earlier co-founded mobile payments startup Ezetap, was appointed by Facebook as the head of its messaging app WhatsApp's reportedly biggest market - India with over 200 million users, in November last year to boost the growth of its Business app and Business API in India. Bose also announced the winners of Startup India-WhatsApp Grand Challenge that was announced in February this year for startups across areas including financial and digital inclusion, education, rural economy, healthcare, and citizen safety. MinionLabs (reducing electricity cost for businesses and consumers), healthtech startup MedCords, agri startup Gramophone, Javis (conversational AI), and Melzo (virtual reality content) won $50,000 each as prize money. Bose didn't respond to calls and texts for comments related to this story. As WhatsApp India head, he had the task of dealing with the fake news challenge for which the company had received much flak even as the government had warned social media platforms being used to spread fake news. The company had in March this year said that it will work on more measures to limit viral content. Bose had said that security is fundamental to the messaging platform and that he would work with the stakeholders in India to achieve the \u2018common safety goal\u2019, PTI had reported.