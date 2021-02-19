  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Bank signs MOU with SID of IISc, for funding Start-ups and MSMEs

By: |
February 19, 2021 3:01 PM

The government is likely to file an appeal against the Cairn arbitration award contesting its sovereign rights to tax, sources said.

indian bankThe Bank will extend loans of up to Rs 50 crore to these start-ups for their working capital requirements or for purchase of machinery, equipment etc, it added.

State-owned Indian Bank on Friday said it has entered into an MOU with Society for Innovation and Development (SID), an initiative of Indian Institute of Science, for extending exclusive credit facility to Start-ups and MSMEs.

This initiative is a part of the Banks scheme Ind Spring Board for financing Start-ups and will empower Start-ups and MSMEs to realise their research efforts powered by financial support from the Bank and backed by incubation facilities offered by SID, it said in a release.

Related News

The Bank will extend loans of up to Rs 50 crore to these start-ups for their working capital requirements or for purchase of machinery, equipment etc, it added.

Stating that SID is the forerunner in setting up joint R&D with industries and supporting start-up incubation, the bank said, it provides support to the MSME sector by providing joint research and development arrangements and technical and financial support for incubation and acceleration of high-end technology products under its department named TIME2.(Technology Innovation for Midsized Enterprises).

Under the MOU, SID will identify the start-ups and MSMEs based on their credentials and past experience and will refer the list of such members who require financial assistance to the Bank, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Indian Bank signs MOU with SID of IISc for funding Start-ups and MSMEs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Small VCs making a beeline for startups, says report
2Flipkart leads Q4FY21 international net sales for Walmart
3Flipkart to help this state’s small businesses, artisans sell online; to offer incubation, training, more