ImageKit: Powering visual content

This Indian startup offers scalable image management to several customers irrespective of the state of their network infrastructure

By Srinath Srinivasan

Images and videos are deal breakers in achieving best possible user experience and customer journey on e-commerce and content platforms which translate directly to the topline of the businesses. Enabling image management and distribution for better experience is ImageKit, which has worked with e-commerce firm Nykaa that had a blockbuster IPO debut recently. “We found out early in our journey that images are going to take the front seat in enhancing customer experience with newer technologies and ways of building digital applications,” says Rahul Nanwani, co-founder and CEO, ImageKit.

“Image files as they are at source are large and not customised for various platforms. It becomes difficult to store, process, manage and swiftly deliver them as a business scales. Any business whose core activity is not image processing need not worry about this and need not spend on resources doing it. We take up this workload,” says Nanwani.

Currently, there are only a handful of players in the market in this space and some of the solutions come as an add-on to large cloud hosting services. Being a cloud native business with strong automation, ImageKit is able to offer scalable image management to several customers irrespective of the state of their network infrastructure.

“What we are trying to do is simplify the work of a developer. We offer them APIs to integrate in their code. We do the processing on the images on cloud and send it swiftly to the end application,” he says.

Currently there are over 700 companies and over 60,000 developers using ImageKit, according to him. Utilising AWS infrastructure, the company is able to offer the lowest prices in the market for large-scale applications. It promises reduced overall web page load time by a huge margin, say, by 30%, improved SEO and high reliability without downtime. “In order to stay differentiated, we focus on how we integrate with several platforms and technologies while moving further into real time image processing with an aim to give deeper analytics, AI and ML features. Currently, we do the processing below 50 milliseconds even at peak traffic and we aim to bring that down further,” says Nanwani.

The profitable bootstrapped startup is also expanding into the video delivery space aiming to offer YouTube or Netflix- like delivery for its customers with deep processing capabilities.

“We are also looking into making ourselves a digital asset management service. We want to ease the workflow and processes of photographers, graphic designers, marketing, legal and social teams. Today it is all done through general communication and collaboration channels which have limited features with other conversations happening in parallel,” says Nanwani.