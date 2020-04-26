  • MORE MARKET STATS

IIT Madras-incubated edutech startup GUVI raises Rs 6 crore

Published: April 26, 2020 1:40:56 AM

GUVI has a deep penetration in India with presence in over 1,000 engineering colleges.

GUVI, a startup incubated by IIT Madras and CIIE.CO-IIM Ahmedabad, has raised Rs 6 crore in its pre-series ‘A Round of funding from Education Catalyst Fund’, an education focused venture capital fund managed by CBA Capital.

