IIT Madras-incubated edutech startup GUVI raises Rs 6 crore

GUVI, a startup incubated by IIT Madras and CIIE.CO-IIM Ahmedabad, has raised Rs 6 crore in its pre-series ‘A Round of funding from Education Catalyst Fund’, an education focused venture capital fund managed by CBA Capital.

GUVI has a deep penetration in India with presence in over 1,000 engineering colleges.