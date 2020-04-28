  • MORE MARKET STATS

IIT-M incubated start-up develops ‘Smart Bin System’ to prevent spread of coronavirus

Published: April 28, 2020 8:45:15 AM

In the case of Covid-19, hazardous waste is being generated in hospitals, quarantine zones or red zone areas within cities. They are potential sources of Covid-19 and can cause further spread within the locality.

This smart bin system can be retrofitted on to existing garbage bins on nearby poles, walls or the bin lids.

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) incubated startup Antariksh Waste Ventures has developed an IoT-enabled ‘Smart Bin System’ to prevent the spread Covid-19 through waste generated at CVPs (contagion vulnerable points – primarily hospitals, clinics, public bins, quarantine zones).

Called ‘AirBin,’ it enables remote monitoring of waste accumulation levels and clearances through IoT systems. This smart bin system can be retrofitted on to existing garbage bins on nearby poles, walls or the bin lids, said a press release here on Monday.

The AirBin smart bin systems will make it easier to remotely monitor waste levels in bins; get timely alerts when bins are getting filled up; plan and improve waste management process for speedier collection, transportation and disposal; get automated cumulative reports of waste clearances and estimated waste generated by categories of wastes, locations, priority, among others; update concerned sanitation teams with status of bin levels periodically, and update concerned recycler or incinerator for scheduling pickup of waste or route optimization for best pickup route, if across multiple clinics, the release pointed out.

This digital waste management system can generate alerts to sanitation teams at regular intervals on fill levels and on-demand clearance requests from end-users, for faster disposal of contagious waste.

This makes timely clean-up of bins vital along with other best practices for disinfection to prevent further spread of the Covid-19.

