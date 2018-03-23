IBM joins Imarticus to launch AI-oriented courses to train the workforce of tomorrow

It’ll not be unwise to say that new technologies could bring enormous benefits to different aspects of our lives be it diagnostics or fighting climate change. But at present they are causing fear among the working populus, with many asking the same question, “Is AI here to replace my job?”. While workers are still panicking on the impact of Artificial Intelligence, big data and the Internet of Things on jobs, it’s important to understand that jobs won’t disappear, they’d be replaced by a new skill sets and an era of skilled labor force.

Recently, Imarticus Learning, a company that provides finance and data analytics certifications, launched a new prodegree course in collaboration with technology giant IBM. To understand the ins and outs of the course, FEOnline got in touch with Seema Kumar, IBM Country Leader – Developer Ecosystem & Startups – India/South Asia and Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and Managing Director, Imarticus Learning.

Commenting on the launch of the course, Seema Kumar said, “Our association with Imarticus Learning to enhance skills around Big Data & Machine Learning Prodegree built on IBM technologies will help us to focus on FinTech space which is their strength. The course curriculum is well aligned to the industry needs of engineers trained in machine learning.”

The course will provide learners with in-depth exposure to Data Science, Big Data, and Deep Learning through a rigorous industry-aligned curriculum to offer them skills pertaining to programs such as Python, Spark, and Hadoop.

She further added that IBM believes 100 percent of the jobs will be affected in some way or the other. Calling it ‘New collar jobs’, she stated that these skills would not necessarily require a traditional degree but would need some schooling.

The course is set to be delivered across multiple offline and online channels like live classroom, as online training program. This is a 4-month long long pro degree course that’ll have over 128 hours of learning modules. The learners will further get access to IBM content delivery platform, and will also be able to get access to cloud platforms like IBM Watson.

When asked Nikhil about the usability context of the course and the emerging market of new jobs, he said, “With more than nearly 1 lakh open data analytics jobs in the country expected to be created in 2018, this course will enable both fresh graduates, as well as professionals to capitalise on the up and coming career opportunities in the data sciences domain.”

Further, according to a recent report by LinkedIn, “Machine Learning Engineers, Data Scientists, and Big Data Engineers rank among the top emerging and most lucrative jobs on the online professional networking platform.” Although the demand for data scientists has grown by over 650% since 2012, the number of individuals skilled in data sciences is extremely low in India. While at the same time, hundreds of companies are hiring for these roles, with more than 1,829 open Machine Learning Engineering positions on LinkedIn posted by top companies from across the globe, Nikhil added.

According to a report, the working population is expected to grow from 750 million in 2010 to almost 1 billion 2030. Without adequate education and training, such population growth poses increased risk of the emergence of a growing class of the under or unemployed. Skill is emerging as the new currency across businesses globally and in India.

“Today’s rapidly evolving economic environment makes up-skilling an imperative across job profiles and sectors for developers. India is caught by both a skill gap and a higher education sector struggling to keep up. We believe the industry is no more bifurcated into blue-collar and white-collar jobs,” said Seema.

It’s aptly quoted, nobody can know what the future will bring. But if you the right where you’re headed and you have the skill sets to reach there, the opportunities are unlimited. Take a step. Start learning. There’s no time like present especially when you’re preparing for the future.