Hypersonic Advisory is result oriented and impact is demonstrated within 90-100 days from start, says Venkatesh Rangachari

Year-old company Hypersonic Advisory’s three differentiators have won accolades for the consultancy firm. With 5 partners and no other staff, the company works from coffee shops and client premises. Venkatesh Rangachari, Co-founder, Hypersonic Advisory, in an interview to FinancialExpress.Com says the model of stepping out of large company roles and helping smaller companies succeed is fun, useful and valuable.

Hypersonic is a one-year-old company with a unique business model, please explain this model

Founded in 2017, Hypersonicadvisory.com is a new age advisory firm with 100+years of collective real-world business experience of its founding team, that is across multiple functions -strategy & organization, manufacturing, operations, sales & marketing and across industries of FMCG, IT, Media, Telecom, Healthcare, real estate, e-commerce.

We work with SMEs, start-ups /PE /Funds to accelerate their business through our consulting intervention, and an inside-out problem-solving approach, of putting a solution in place thereby strengthening their capabilities to scale and achieve their next level of growth. We are result oriented where the impact is demonstrated within 90-100 days from start. By committing on measurable output, we ensure that we have skin in the game.

Through our model, we are proving that stepping out of our large company roles and helping smaller companies succeed is fun, useful and valuable.

What are the sectors that Hypersonic Advisory focuses on? Who are your clients?

As corporate leaders, we have collective experience across FMCG, IT, Media, Telecom, Healthcare, real estate, e-commerce etc. sectors, but we look at opportunity differently. The way we look at the opportunity is where can we add maximum value, leverage our expertise and experience and deliver meaningful impact.

We are looking at SMEs and start-ups who have a huge amount of passion, great business ideas, adequate capital but are not at optimal growth as they are under-served with respect to best in class Business, Marketing, GTM and operations experience and capabilities. We also work with VC and Private Equity firms to help evaluate their investments, and accelerating growth in their existing portfolio.

Over the past year, we have worked with over 25 clients, some early stage, some mid-sized and some large companies. We work with some of the well-known VCs and PE funds; as also directly with companies that approach us. Select clients have included a national foods company, another client is a global leader in Water treatment and another is a large industrial product company.

Hypersonic also works with VC and Private Equity firms to help evaluate their investments. How is this segment performing?

This is an evolving business for us. Investors are showing a lot of interest in our view of a new or a growing business especially the operational elements of the business. How can scale be achieved, what constraints need to be addressed/ what skills are needed etc.

We are in various stages of conversation related to different companies. Due to the confidentiality surrounding investment decisions, we cannot disclose much more at this time.

Hypersonic works on the model of linking payouts to measurable results. How does this work?

We come on site, on demand and work closely with the client to deliver a solution to ensure transfer of learning at each step. We engage and remain committed for as long as needed. We keep our skin in the game, aligning financially to the results.

Are you able to make profits or is it too early?

We are a very lean company. We have 5 partners and no other staff. We work from coffee shops and client premises, our costs are kept to a minimal.

When we deliver results, our variable payout also kicks in. We create enough surplus post our payouts to invest in building clients, building more solutions and products for the future growth of Hypersonic.

How is Hypersonic Advisory different from other consulting firms?

Hypersonic differentiates itself in many ways. First, is we all are from business and not from consulting backgrounds. We position ourselves as Growth Partners.

Second, we work with mature companies and start-ups to help them accelerate their business through our consulting intervention, and an inside-out problem-solving approach.

Essentially we deliver on the following –

– Diagnose and dimension the growth challenges

– Build the strategy and solutions

– Develop and execute the growth plan

Our second differentiator is that we not only develop a strategy but more importantly we also execute. And we execute quickly that typically shows significant results in 3-4 months.

Third, we are hands-on, available on-site, on-demand, and we deeply embed ourselves in the clients’ operations and take ownership for delivery of results. We have skin in the game and clients pay for what we achieve.