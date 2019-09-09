How to find new products on Amazon? Jeff Bezos has this plan for fresh listings

(Reuters photo)

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon is reportedly testing a new feature for its popular e-commerce platform to help shoppers discover newly released products. In the latest attempt, Amazon will help customers to decide what to buy, CNBC reported, and the company is testing the feature in select markets for certain customers, a company spokesperson told the news channel. Amazon already has few live badges such as Top Brand, the orange-coloured Bestsellers flag, and Amazon’s Choice which take into account factors including customer reviews and pricing.

Amazon has also been testing Top Brand badge for select products of more established brands. Amazon’s latest attempt is expected to improve the shopping experience on the e-commerce site. While Amazon has a vast selection of products and boasts of a convenient ordering process, the site is often called out for poor navigation tools which do not help with the discovery of new products, CNBC said, adding that the badge “could also draw attention to how Amazon determines which products get certain designations on the site”.

Previously, two US senators had sought clarity from one of the largest e-commerce platforms globally regarding the policy about badges. In a letter to Jeff Bezos, the said senators asked for information on Amazon’s Choice program and cited several reports that questioned Amazon’s recommendation engine.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce platform was recently called out by three US senators who expressed concerns about Amazon selling unsafe products and in a letter addressed to founder Jeff Bezos, the senators asked for the products to be taken down off the platform, CNBC reported a few days back. This came days after a Wall Street Journal report alleged that Amazon was selling over 4,000 products that have been red-flagged, have misleading labels or are banned by regulators such as USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration).