Hong Kong-based Garage Society focuses on large companies to take on WeWork, Innov8

Garage Society earlier this month set up its first centre in India based in Gurugram with 300-seat capacity.

The latest player to jump into the fast growing co-working market in India, Hong Kong-based Garage Society said that it is aiming at the enterprise or large scale customers as compared to start-ups, small businesses and freelancers in its home country, Garage Society’s country manager for India Prashant Garg told FE Online.

India has seen a sudden boom in the co-working space with startups and large enterprises opting for flexible workplaces for their employees even as freelance workers and individuals have been choosing co-working spaces for the environment of having surrounded by like-minded people along with the plug-and-play infrastructure.

India has a mix of home grown players such as Innov8, 91 Springboard, Awfis and foreign players including Indian WeWork and Regus. Most of the co-working startups caters to both, startups as well as large businesses.

For instance, WeWork had 50% of its 10,000 userbase as large enterprises last year. The company currently has more than 20,000 members across its centres in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

“Coworking industry has seen immense growth in the last 2 to 3 years. By the end of 2019, we are expecting it to have around 30% share of total commercial real estate consumption. This shows that there is a huge demand for co-working space operators in India,” Garg said in response to a question around the competition.

Co-working industry is expected to have 13.5 million users by 2020 about half of which will be from enterprises that are likely to acquire 10.3 million seats, said a report by realty advisory company JLL.

Around 1.5 million users are expected to come from freelance and SME community even as startups might have seek up to 1 lakh seats by 2020. Moreover, demand for around 8.5 million seats are estimated to come from tier-2 and 3 cities.

“India will be our largest market in South Asia by end of this year as we are coming up with 4 new centres across Gurugram, Delhi, and Noida,” said Garg.

Garage Society would be expanding to Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai ahead with close to 10,000 seats capacity by the end of 2019.