Homegrown Ola drives into 3 new British cities; looks at more in future

Now, the British can enjoy the services of homegrown cab hailing giant Ola in three more UK cities — Liverpool, Birmingham and Reading, it announced. With this, Ola has expanded its footprint to seven British cities in total in a span of seven months. The company had entered UK cab market in August 2018, it said.

Ola also said that it is planning to begin operations in more cities across North England and the Midlands in the coming months. The British cities where Ola now operates are — Cardiff, Bristol, Bath, Exeter along with the fresh addition of today’s launch.

“Thanks to the positive word-of-mouth from both driver-partners and passengers who experienced our offerings in Cardiff, Bristol, Bath, and Exeter, we received requests from users across the UK to introduce the Ola platform in their cities,” Ben Legg, Managing Director of Ola UK said.

Meanwhile, back at home, the transport department of Karnataka had recently suspended Ola services for six months in Bengaluru as its bike taxi service had failed to comply with the licence regulations. It was also fined Rs 15 lakh penalty by the Karnataka government for the same.

Ola had, however, defended itself by saying that it had stopped the bike taxi service some time ago.

Previously, Ola’s subsidiary company — Ola Electric Private Limited — had raised competition for rivals Mahindra Glyd and Uber by getting Rs 400 crore in the first round of its bidding. Led by two of Ola’s earliest backers, Tiger Global and Matrix India, the company is headed by Anand Shah and Ankit Jain, who was involved with Ola in the past, a release said.

Mahindra and Ola earlier ran a pilot project for electric mobility in Nagpur. Both of them have moved on to apply the learnings of the industry in reality now.