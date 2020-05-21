Home delivery of liquor finally here: Swiggy to deliver drinks at doorstep in this state

From the number of cases being registered of illegal stocks flowing and arrests being made, one can make out there is a natural demand for genuine stocks.

Even as the coronavirus crisis has brought disappointment for many, the liquor lovers have got a reason to thank the lockdown. The wait for home delivery of liquor is finally over as food delivery platform Swiggy has stepped up to deliver alcohol at your doorstep if you live in Jharkhand. It also aims to expand this service across the country with talks with the state governments. Other such companies are also reportedly falling in the league to start the delivery of alcohol. Apart from the high demand in the market, the role of alcohol can also be understood by the decision of allowing its sales by the government even amid the nationwide lockdown.

“From the number of cases being registered of illegal stocks flowing and arrests being made, one can make out there is a natural demand for Genuine stocks. To reduce the pressure on the outlets, with Bars and Restaurants as a Channel not available, we recommended that the facility of home delivery be considered by the States,” Shoban Roy, Director General, All India Brewers Association, told Financial Express Online.

Let consumers get the beverage at home and the same retail could add a home service wing, where the modalities could be worked out, he added. He further said that he is sure that a specific channel of distribution could be worked out with the state governments from where deliveries could be made.

Meanwhile, the demand for the liquor has also made the Maharashtra government to allow the home delivery of liquors despite being a state with the most number of Covid-19 cases. Liquor shops in Maharashtra have started to deliver liquor at homes in areas that do not have coronavirus cases. To ensure social distancing around the liquor shops, the government has also introduced a token system, which has to be mandatorily shown at the alcohol shops to buy liquor.