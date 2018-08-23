HoloSuit, augmented reality startup, gets funding from Singapore, India investors

HoloSuit Pte Ltd, an augmented reality startup, has got funding from Singapore and India-based investors. Three investors including a Singapore-based infrastructure company have infused undisclosed amount in the start-up, which recently unveiled the world’s first bi-directional full-body motion controller with haptic feedback.

With the raised amount, HoloSuit CEO Harshavardhana Kikkeri said, the start-up aims to take XR (VR, MR, AR) to the next level and enhance user’s virtual experience even more. The three investors in the start-up are MD and CTO of Zenga TV, Shabir Momin; Singapore based established infrastructure sector-focused equity investor Rohit Nanda; Co-Founder of Creators Gurukul & Partner at Catapooolt Mohammed Sirajuddin.

HoloSuit has launched its two versions of a suit that let you feel the virtual experience via the use of sensors and haptic feedback devices. These send vibrations to your body, which give you the feeling of virtual reality. Interestingly, HoloSuit was a part of a competition, where it was spotted by the investors. HoloSuit was part of Product Innovation Hunt, which started in January and reached the finale.

As part of the deal, the investors will also advise the start-up on its global strategy and growth. Shabir Momin, on of the investors, said that the virtual experience is not only limited to gaming but can also be used for real-life experiences such as health care, military, industrial purpose, training, and other sports activities.

Rohit Nanda, another investor, said that Artificial Intelligence is going to be the next cool thing. He said that it has already become the most exciting field of robotics.