Here’s why startup investors are backing off from seed and angel deals

The valuation bust of multiple Indian startups following the funding euphoria of 2014-15 led to multiple shutdowns.

The drought for early-stage startups trying to raise particularly angel and seed stage funding is yet to be over. 2018 too rolled out to be a tough year as startups struggled to raise their angel or seed round of capital with just 484 deals taking place in the entire year compared to 1,030 in 2016 and around 760 deals in 2017, as per data intelligence firm Tracxn.

No Exit

The valuation bust of multiple Indian startups following the funding euphoria of 2014-15 led to multiple shutdowns or distressed acquisitions including. Some of the prominent fatalities include Peppertap, FabFurnish, TinyOwl, Stayzilla, Zoomo, Overcart, Cube26, Just Buy Live, Zebpay, Wydr, Tapzo, and Holachef.

The reason, says angel and seed investors, are many including lack of exits and high valuation mismatch between investor and startup among the leading causes.

“Angel investors or organized angel networks don’t mind in investing startups unless they see follow on investors investing in startups and giving them exit. Hence, angels are backing off,” says Vijay Anand, angel investor and founder at prominent startup accelerator The Startup Centre.

However, there is a domino effect that Anand sees here owing to the significant scale down in the number of investments by large equity and hedge funds such as SoftBank, Tiger Global in early-stage startups following multiple shutdowns. Large funds had jumped on to early-stage businesses due to the fear of missing out on a future unicorn to other funds.

“Today SoftBank has scaled back significantly. Tiger Global is not investing aggressively unless it finds a co-investor. Because of that VCs too had taken a very cautious approach in picking the right startups. This impact trickled down to angel networks who pulled back with lack of following rounds by VCs,” said Anand.

Valuing Down

Startup valuations are always objective – a mix of art and science with no balance sheets and profit and loss account to ascertain valuation. Hence, the mismatch between early stage entrepreneurs and investors is certain, in fact, more than startups at the mid-stage and beyond.

This is particularly in sectors including e-retail, education, travel, fintech that have seen significant growth in terms of the number of scalable startups that have been able to command great valuations including Paytm, Shopclues, OYO, Byju’s, Udaan, Policybazaar etc.

”Indian startups that even come for a follow-on or bridge funding, it is impossible for early-stage investors to absorb valuation being demanded from entrepreneurs. For instance, if the total gross merchandise value of a startup is Rs 50 lakh-1 crore, the valuation being sought is Rs 40-80 crore. That’s why we have been able to do only one deal in last quarter,” said Rohit Chokhani, principal founder, White Unicorn Ventures – seed fund based in Mumbai.

Lack of ‘Good’ startups

As corrections are underway in picking startups based on unit metrics and potential of early profitability instead of just soaring topline revenues, the deal pipeline has narrowed down significantly for investors as they hunt for only scalable startups. As a result, the number of deals made has fallen.

“I have done 10 deals in last one year and none of the startups was launched last year. Largely are from the 2014-16 period. So those who started three-four years back and were are able to sustain so far are still continuing while the number of startups being launched last year has reduced. This means that the probability of finding startups that shows scale within a year of launch is dow,” said Gagan Goyal, partner, India Quotient.

Among the reasons for low early stage deals is also the controversial angel tax provision by the government that mandates payment of tax by startups for the share premium that is above the fair valuation of their shares as income from other sources. The tax notices slapped to multiple startups and investors has discouraged early-stage deals to take place. “Angel tax is one of the reasons for low angel and seed deals as we too have received multiple notices for the investments made in 2014-15,” said Chokhani.

Being the election year, investors think they would rather wait to understand how startup policies take shape further post elections particularly with respect to angel tax. “It is going to take a little bit of time for deal volume to go up due to an increasing concern as to which direction startup policies like angel tax and Startup India program,” said Anand.