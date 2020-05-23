HERE WeGo: This app will help SMEs optimise delivery of goods in times of Covid

HERE WeGo Deliver optimises each route and delivery sequence. (Representational pic.)

HERE Technologies, the location data platform, is releasing a new route planning tool that helps SMEs optimise the delivery of goods and services, to meet customer demand in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Called HERE WeGo Deliver, this app allows businesses to plan and dispatch a delivery service without software development or implementation costs. “Manually organising and sequencing multiple delivery stops, and drivers, is time-consuming, and the margin for human error is significant,” said Christoph Herzig, head of Fleet Applications at HERE Technologies. “HERE WeGo Deliver makes it simple for both the business owner and driver by easy uploading, optimising, viewing and dispatching of routes through a web-based dashboard.”

Users simply upload all their order destinations and number of drivers to the online planning dashboard, and HERE WeGo Deliver optimises each route and delivery sequence. Drivers can receive their delivery route by email, which automatically opens and populates the delivery route end-points in the HERE WeGo mobile app to provide voice-enabled navigation. HERE WeGo is available for free on Android and iOS mobile devices.

“The lack of economic activity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has hurt retailers and restaurants that rely on foot traffic. The demand for delivery services has skyrocketed while small businesses face the challenges of keeping their employees working,” said Nikhil Kumar, country head of India at HERE Technologies. “This new tool for SMEs was created by our employees as a way to give back during these challenging times.” HERE WeGo Deliver is available free of charge to any SME until 2021, with no sign up necessary and no subscription fees.