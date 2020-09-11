Gujarat again emerges as best state in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

The ranking was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday. (Representative image)

Gujarat has again emerged as the best performer in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) done by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

Gujarat was categorised as the best performer among all states and Delhi, barring north-eastern states and other UTs. Among all the north-eastern states except Assam and all UTs except Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has emerged as the best performer.

The ranking was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday. A total of 22 states and 3 UTs participated in the exercise. The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

The ranking framework 2019, it said, has seven broad reform areas consisting of 30 action points ranging from institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation centres, seed funding, venture funding, and awareness and outreach.