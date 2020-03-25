Grofers back in Delhi NCR after brief halt; BigBasket remains suspended in 16 out of 26 cities

Grofers said there would be longer delivery time for new orders.

Grocery delivery startup Grofers has resumed services in Delhi NCR region after shutting down for few hours on Wednesday due to the restrictions amid Coronavirus lockdown. “Hello, Delhi! We are taking orders in your city again. Our operations were temporarily interrupted, but with the help of local authorities, we’re accepting and delivering orders again,” the company tweeted. However, new orders would take longer delivery time as Grofers would clear the backlog of older orders first, it said. Nonetheless, orders remain suspended in other cities included Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai etc.

Earlier today, Gurugram police commissioner had directed all police officers that online delivery services “Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Bluedart, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket, MilkBasket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, IFFCO Tokyo goods shall be allowed to operate,” the order read. Amitabh Kant, who earlier today ensured that the services of essential goods by players like Grofers and Bigbasket is not disrupted, replied to the Gurugram police order “All State & District Adminstration should issue similar directions so that message at field level is clear & supplies to citizens are not impacted. This is clearly envisaged in MHA order No 40-3 /2020.”

However, BigBasket, which has operations in 26 cities, said that it is back to regular deliveries in 10 cities including Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Bhopal etc. However, in cities such as Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Vijayawada, the company is “hoping to be operational in a day or two,” a company statement said. For remaining destinations including Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Ludhiana, Pune, and Vizag, the company is currently uncertain on the timeline of resuming services. “We have been trying to work with the local government authorities to get necessary permissions/permits to start our operations, but unfortunately, we have not been able to get the necessary help so far,” it said adding that Kochi operations are likely to restart soon.

Flipkart also announced resuming of deliveries of grocery and essential services later today after suspending all its services since morning. Amazon, on the other hand, has been continuing with delivery of ‘high priority’ products such as “like household staples, health and hygiene products, sanitizers, baby formula, and medical supplies,” the company said in a statement.