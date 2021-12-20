Grene Robotics: Made for the world, from India

The startup’s hyper-automation platform GreneOS connects, unifies, and manages 100% of people, processes, data, and systems in an organisation

By Srinath Srinivasan

With digital transformation sweeping the business landscape at scale, Grene Robotics aims to build a true computer technology company from India, with its own platform, greneOS, at the core of everything, promising autonomous decision-making and hyper-automation. The startup cuts across sectors such as healthcare, defence, hospitality, banking amongst many others. “We spent over a decade in R&D to come up with the platform. Having our own platform enables our customers to gain 100% control over various digital functions in their organisations,” says Kiran Penumacha, CEO and founder, Grene Robotics.

“For instance, currently a sales person using a CRM has to manually enter details of his/her outreach into the software. But with our platform, we can extract important details alone from communication channels real-time and load it to the system,” he adds. With respect to other contexts, this could mean large machines or systems interacting with each other and with humans through the greneOS platform. This results in enhanced user experience to all stakeholders who are using the system.

“Usually, we deploy our platform where we see a potential 10X RoI but hyper-automation promises even higher returns in the long run. We drastically bring down the cost, boost revenue and unify functions in a business,” says Penumacha. This also has a direct impact on how a business gets incrementally evaluated in the long term.

For one of its biggest clients, Vodafone Idea, the company has solved issues in order processing, turn around time post receiving an order, issues in filling repetitive forms and generating real-time intelligence. “For instance, every month it has over 6000 orders worth over a billion dollars and over 500 mission-critical issues that need an insane amount of computation. We are competing with the Oracles and SAPs of the world and not SaaS products that can be downloaded and installed,” says Penumacha.

The Grene Robotics CEO expects to take the company public by 2025. It has received seed funding of $10 million since its inception in 2007, with an order book of $6 million this year. “We expect to take the orderbook to $30 million next year,” says Penumacha.