GrabbnGo: Get hot meals at your boarding gate

Ashish Tewari nearly missed his flight as he waited to get his breakfast at his favourite fast food counter at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi last winter. There was a long queue at the counter, and to add to his woes, this was a ‘silent’ airport. The airliners no longer made announcements on last-minute changes in gate numbers over the public address system, and Tewari had to rush from one gate to another to catch his flight, holding on to his hot breakfast. But this summer, Tewari was wiser. He had downloaded the GrabbnGo app, and as his taxi was nearing the airport, he ordered his meal from the quick service restaurant counter at T3, gave his flight details and asked for delivery at the boarding gate.

GrabbnGo has come as a great relief for air travellers such as Tewari. The Bengaluru-based startup enables commuters to save time whenever they travel and provide convenience of choice, ease of ordering across multiple restaurants, express takeaway and getting their orders delivered at boarding gates inside airports. An end-to-end service platform that is tailormade for air travellers, it is best suited for terminal operations. A user can order from inside the airport by scanning a QR code or tapping an NFC card to open up the web-app and order. She can also order through multiple GrabbnGo self-ordering kiosks strategically placed at airports. From outside the airport, she can order via the GrabbnGo app.

“A consumer need not spend time in the ordering queue, nor does he have to wait while the food is getting prepared/ assembled/ packed. He can place orders across different stores in a single order on GrabbnGo,” explains Gaurav Gutgutia, COO & co-founder, GrabbnGo.”

Founded in June 2016 by Gutgutia and Santosh Pericharan (CEO & co-founder), GrabbnGo is currently live at Delhi airport T3, and is working towards going live in Mumbai airport soon. It is in talks with other top airports of India to introduce its services there. It has raised $500,000 from individual angel investors based out of Singapore, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The USP of its platform comes from its IP – patented algorithms JITO(just in time ordering), along the route Discovery (predicting whether a particular store is on the right or left side of the road for users travelling to their destination to pick up order from the kerb side) and Multi-Order (one order across restaurants). These features enable users not to schedule their pickup, neither is it scheduled for the merchant.

“The order stays on our platform and is pushed to the merchant only when it is most relevant so that it is fresh and hot when the consumer arrives at the store. MultiOrder lets you order across brands/stores in single order and a single payment,” he says. GrabbnGo has tied up with major food and beverage concessionaires that operate inside airports such as Devyani International, HMS Host, Lite Bite and TFS, besides Starbucks, Chai Point and Chaayos. In Delhi it gets a commission from the F&B outlets per order, while in Mumbai it take a commission from the latter’s existing revenue share with the airport.